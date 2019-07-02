The PGA held a tournament inside Detroit city limits for the first time ever last week, and counted a quintessentially Motor City brand as one of its sponsors: General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)-owned Cadillac.

Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Victoria Gagliardi, Cadillac's manager of brand partnerships and experiences, to discuss the automaker's role in the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as the brand's impact on the city of Detroit.

Benzinga: What is Cadillac's relationship with the PGA? Have they sponsored events in the past?

Gagliardi: Cadillac recently returned to golf with a three-year PGA sponsorship. This new sponsorship includes support of tournaments throughout the year, including the PGA Championship and [the] Rocket Mortgage Classic.

BZ: What has Cadillac done to help bring the Rocket Mortgage Classic to Detroit?

Gagliardi: Cadillac is a premier sponsor of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

To help bring the event to life and draw attention to the first PGA tournament in the city of Detroit, Cadillac participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic City Series event and 5k.

City Series was a public event held on July 23 in Cadillac Square. Attendees enjoyed food, music and an opportunity to play the 15th hole at the Detroit Golf Club using an Optishot golf simulator. Additionally, throughout the week, Cadillac provided a fleet of SUVs to help players and fans get to and from the event.

BZ: The Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled in Detroit through 2022. What plans does Cadillac have to continue its sponsorship of the event?

Gagliardi: Cadillac is thrilled to be part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and our sponsorship of the event will continue for another two years.

BZ: What inspired Cadillac to move back to Detroit after relocating to New York?

Gagliardi: Cadillac is undergoing one of the most aggressive product expansions in the brand’s history, with the introduction of a new vehicle every six months through 2020.

Our move back to Detroit places the Cadillac brand team closer to those responsible for the new Cadillacs, including design, engineering, purchasing and manufacturing — ensuring full integration to enable Cadillac’s global growth strategy.

BZ: A lot of new industries are finding a home in Detroit. Do you enjoy seeing the city diversify beyond being just the Motor City?

Gagliardi: It’s wonderful that more industries are choosing to move to Detroit. It’s a city rich in culture, industry and history, with so much to offer. Each new business helps to attract young and new talent to the Detroit area, which will help further revitalize the city.

BZ: How has the "rebirth" of Detroit positively affected Cadillac's business?

Gagliardi: People have been take notice of Detroit these last few years and view it as a destination. This "rebirth" is helping Cadillac attract new talent, designers and engineers who would not have previously considered coming to Detroit.

BZ: What is Cadillac's role in providing support to the city?

Gagliardi: Cadillac is always looking for opportunities to support the city of Detroit.

Most recently, we chose the Motown Museum to receive proceeds from the Detroit Advertising Association Cadillac Day golf outing and also announced a grant to support the museum’s SPARK and IGNITE summer camps.

These camps offer Detroit students grades six through 12 instrumental and vocal instruction, choreography, sound engineering, entrepreneurial skills and more.

Related Links:

From Last Man In To Last Man Standing: Nate Lashley Wins Inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler Helps Make A Wish Come True At Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Photo courtesy of Cadillac.