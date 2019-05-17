Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 17, 2019
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.

  1. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose more than 50 percent in Friday's trading session on continued momentum after the stock rose over 68 percent on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $12 price target.
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares dropped 1 percent on Friday after reporting first-quarter earnings.
  3. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares dropped more than 11 percent after reporting worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS.
  4. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares were down 2 percent after trading 28 percent higher Thursday.
  5. Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dropped 18 percent Friday on higher than normal volume.
  6. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares dropped 5.6 percent on Friday.
  7. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 1.4 percent a couple of days after reporting better-than-expected sales results.
  8. Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were down more than 16 percent after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales and issued second-quaretr sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  9. CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) shares were down more than 3 percent on Friday after the company reported mixed earnings results.
  10. Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday morning.

