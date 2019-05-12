IPO Outlook For The Week: Tech Solutions, Craft Brewery And The 'Starbucks Of China'

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

ConversionPoint Holdings, Inc. (CPTI) will issue more than 6.15 million shares between $6 and $7 this week on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 21.9 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $49.54 million. Based in California, the e-commerce tech firm provides marketing, content and sales support to clients like Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Bricktown Brewery Restaurants LLC (BEER) will issue 1.875 million shares between $7 and $9 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 37.5 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $19.41 million. The tavern satiates Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas with six house-made beers and bar food.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Pimco Mortgage Income Trust Inc. (PLTG) will issue 50 million shares at $20 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $1.15 billion. The residential mortgage REIT was founded by Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO) in 2018.

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) will issue 154 million shares between $18 and $21 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 36.1 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $10.4 million. Founded in 1904, the global supplier supports life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials companies from discovery through product delivery.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) will issue 11.25 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $207 million. The cloud platform supports image optimization, video streaming, security and other web solutions for the likes of New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) will issue 30 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 88 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $586.5 million. The so-called “Starbucks of China” operates 2,370 coffee shops and differentiates itself with digital orders and on-demand delivery.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?