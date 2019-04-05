A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Report
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points to 26,414.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 4 point to 2,886.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 13.25 points to 7,575.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.5 percent to trade at $69.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.3 percent to trade at $61.93 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.4 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1 percent and German DAX 30 index slipped 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.2 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.14 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.17 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.94 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.46 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Buy to Hold.
Constellation shares fell 0.8 percent to $189.85 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit.
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) reported upbeat sales for its second quarter, but lowered its earnings forecast for 2019.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
