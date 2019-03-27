Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2019 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares are up 11 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.84, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $2.48 billion, beating estimates by $70 million. The company also added $750 million to its buyback plan, extending to June 2023.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.08, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $330.23 million, missing estimates by $2.31 million. The company raised 2020 guidance.
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The athleisure giant reported fourth quarter earnings of $1.85, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.167 billion, beating estimates by $167 million. The company also reported a $500 million buyback.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.84, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $5.25 billion, missing estimates by $40 million.

Losers

  • Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $3.8 million, up from $3.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $14 million, missing estimates by $60,000. The company sees a first quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $1 million-$1.5 million.
  • HB Fuller CO (NYSE: FUL) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $673 million, missing estimates by $28.3 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + FUL)

Lululemon Shares Stretch Higher After Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Yields In Focus Again As 10-Year Falls Below 2.4%; Homebuilder Earnings Digested
11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2019
Lululemon Analyst Cuts Estimates But Remains Bullish
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest news service for the smartest traders
$147 Free 14 day Trial
Get Email Alerts on PVH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - March 27, 2019