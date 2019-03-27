Market Overview

Lululemon Shares Stretch Higher After Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2019 4:16pm   Comments
Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat.

The athleisure company reported earnings of $1.85, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.167 billion, beating estimates by $167 million. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.

The company issued strong first quarter and 2019 earnings and sales guidance.

Highlights

  • Comps up 6 percent year over year
  • Net revenue increased 26 percent year over year
  • Direct to consumer net revenue increased 37 percent year over year
  • Gross profit increased 28 percent year over year

Lululemon's stock is up 9.2 percent at $160.02 in the after-hours session. The stock closed the regular trading session up 2.2 percent at $146.80.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

