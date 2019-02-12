7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 97 cents per share, beating estimates by 31 cents. Sales came in at $760.9 million, beating estimates by $9 million.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares are up 6.6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 37 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $228.6 million, beating estimates by $39.84 million. The company says it will initiate Phase 1 clinical development of XL092.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $95.977 million, beating estimates by $860,000. The company issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are up 3.6 percent despite missing fourth-quarter sales estimates and a soft outlook for coming-year sales. The company also announced it will cut staff by 8 percent.
Losers
- Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares are down 15 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 51 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $74.2 million, beating estimates by $70,000. The company issued weak FY2019 sales guidance.
- Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) shares down 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.05), which may not compare to the $0.08 estimate. Sales came in at $107.056 million, missing estimates by $10.614 million.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are falling 5 percent after fourth-quarter earnings came in at 4 cents per share, in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $204.3 million, beating estimates by $19.29 million. The company issued weak first-quarter and FY2019 earnings guidance.
