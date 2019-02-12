Market Overview

Twilio Shares Fall After Q4 Sales Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Twilio Shares Fall After Q4 Sales Beat
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares fell after fourth-quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus estimates after the close Tuesday.

Fourth-quarter earnings came in at 4 cents per share. Sales came in at $204.3 million, beating estimates by $19.29 million. The company issued weak first-quarter and FY2019 earnings guidance.

"The power of our platform model was evident in our results once again, as Q4's exceptional results capped off an incredible 2018," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited to add email to our platform through the acquisition of SendGrid and look forward to helping our customers drive their customer engagement strategies across all of the important communication channels - voice, messaging, video, and, now email."

Other Highlights

  • Q4 Total Revenue of $204.3 million, up 77 percent year-over-year
  • Q4 Base Revenue of $186.2 million
  • Q4 Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 147 percent
  • Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $0.00-$0.01 vs $0.02 Estimate, Sales $222M-$225M
  • Sees FY19 Adj. EPS $0.08-$0.11 vs $0.16 Est., Sales $1.065B-$1.077B

Twilio shares traded down 2.7 percent at $112.11 in the after-hours session.

