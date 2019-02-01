Buffalo Wild Wings Promises Free Wings For America If Super Bowl LIII Goes Into Overtime

Tom Brady will take the field in Atlanta on Sunday for Super Bowl LIII, aiming for his sixth championship ring.

The matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots is the first Super Bowl since sports betting was legalized in 2018, and Buffalo Wild Wings is joining in on the fun by making a bet of their own.

A Big Day For B-Dubs

The restaurant chain announced that it will be giving away free wings if the game goes into overtime.

“Buffalo Wild Wings’ ads have long touted its ability to influence games and send them to overtime — and this year, we’re taking this claim to the next level to see if the 'overtime button' will work on football’s biggest stage," the restaurant chain said in a press release.

"It apparently has been working all year with a regular season that saw 15 overtime games, and for the first time in history, two postseason OT games in the same day."

Despite the uptick in overtime games this season, there has only ever been one Super Bowl that has gone into overtime: Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots staged the biggest comeback in the game’s history.

Hundreds of thousands of fans will pack into Buffalo Wild Wings' 1,200 restaurants Sunday to watch the big game on more than 65,000 TVs. The company said its restaurants see a 30-40-percent traffic increase compared to a typical football Sunday, and beer sales are — unsurprisingly — 25 percent higher.

To prepare for the influx of customers, Buffalo Wild Wings said it stocks 47 percent more sauce, 37 percent more traditional wings and 20 percent more boneless wings.

What's Next

If the game does go into overtime, the company said free wings will be given out from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 18.

Even if you have no vested interest in who wins on Sunday, there is at least an incentive to hope the game goes a little longer than expected.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia on CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) this Sunday.

