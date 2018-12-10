Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has released the top 10 most tweeted-about athletes of 2018.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James topped the list, aided by his controversial decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Colin Kaepernick, one of professional sports' most polarizing figures, came in at No. 2. An internet-breaking campaign with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) certainly boosted the visibility of Kaepernick, who has not taken an NFL snap since 2016.

Kobe Bryant, at No. 3, is the only other player on the list who is not playing in any league.

Serena Williams, at No. 7, was the only female athlete to make the list.

The NBA dominated the top 10, proving how instrumental social media has been in basketball's visibility.

Surprisingly, Tiger Woods did not make the list, despite an incredible second half of the year that culminated with a win at the Tour Championship to close out the PGA Tour season.

Top 10 Tweeted About Athletes Of 2018

1. LeBron James

2. Colin Kaepernick

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Kyrie Irving

5. Tom Brady

6. Dwyane Wade

7. Serena Williams

8. Kawhi Leonard

9. Chris Paul

10. Steph Curry

Related Links:

LeBron's Move To Los Angeles: What It Means For Nike, Adidas And Puma

Tiger Woods, Discovery Strike Content Partnership

Photo credit: U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Daniel Hughes