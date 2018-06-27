23 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 26.3 percent to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company and Farmer's Business Network announced partnership for Arcadia's GoodWheat.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares rose 24.3 percent to $20.44 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2/3 trial of I.V. CR845 met primary and secondary endpoints.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 15.6 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after receiving European Commission approval for DZUVEO.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares rose 13.9 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares rose 13 percent to $75.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million.
- CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 9 percent to $14.73 in pre-market trading. after gaining 15.85 percent on Tuesday. CLPS reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $12.88 million.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) rose 8.8 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of a 7-year licensing deal with Boston Therapeutics for kathy Ireland Health & Wellness brand to market Sugardown.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 6.1 percent to $4.71 in pre-market trading after surging 22.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) rose 6 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 34.82 percent on Tuesday.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 6 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 5.9 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after declining 23.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 4.7 percent to $5.34 in pre-market trading after surging 34.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) rose 4.3 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after declining 20.22 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares fell 79.1 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its PhaseOut Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy failed to meet primary endpoint.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) fell 78.1 percent to $3.35 in the pre-market trading session following news that AQX-1125 trial failed to meet primary endpoint.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 72.1 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed a 14-3 vote against approval for REMOXY by a FDA panel.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) fell 14.5 percent to $4.01 in pre-market trading after surging 145.55 percent on Tuesday.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares fell 8.9 percent to $18.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of an upsized public offering of 6,500,000 common units at a price of $18.30 per common unit..
- Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) fell 8.1 percent to $32.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) fell 7.6 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading. Star Bulk Carriers priced its 5 million share secondary offering at $13.10 per share.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 5.3 percent to $11.38 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.20 percent on Tuesday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 4.5 percent to $41.79 in pre-market trading after declining 3.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares fell 3 percent to $21.95 in pre-market trading after rising 10.72 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.