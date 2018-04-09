Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2018 8:06am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) rose 85.1 percent to $214.60 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $8.7 billion.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 32.5 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed topline results of Phase IIa study at Yale University for Tourette Syndrome program.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 23 percent to $33.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.89 percent on Friday.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 22.3 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has accepted New Drug Application for duvelisib.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 16.8 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has successfully completed a Proof of Concept study for ApoTainer.
  • Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 9.8 percent to $30.86 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.87 percent on Friday.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) shares rose 7.5 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.68 percent on Friday.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares rose 7.1 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 21.72 percent on Friday.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 6.8 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4.01 percent on Friday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.3 percent to $20.31 in pre-market trading after falling 4.64 percent on Friday.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 5.7 percent to $172 in pre-market trading after falling 4.38 percent on Thursday.
  • Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE: LUK) rose 4.4 percent to $22.73 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell 48 percent of National Beef for $1.05 billion and its stake in Garcadia for $425 million. The company also announced a 25 million share buyback plan.
  • Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) shares rose 3.8 percent to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the bank named Christian Sewing as its new CEO. The bank’s new CEO announced plans to review investment banking business.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) rose 3.1 percent to $54.97 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its KEYTRUDA monotherapey met its primary endpoint in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 study.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 51.7 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of serlopitant for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis did not meet primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints.
  • New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) fell 6.8 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.39 percent on Friday.
  • Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 6.3 percent to $2.84 afterclimbing 28.94 percent on Friday.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 6 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after rising 3.37 percent on Friday.
  • SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 5.2 percent to $4.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.80 percent on Friday.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares fell 4.9 percent to $37.47 in pre-market trading after declining 1.84 percent on Friday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVXS + APOP)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Argus Downgrades Biogen On Trial Delays, Competition In MS, Alzheimer's Drugs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AVXS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.