20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) rose 85.1 percent to $214.60 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $8.7 billion.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 32.5 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed topline results of Phase IIa study at Yale University for Tourette Syndrome program.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 23 percent to $33.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.89 percent on Friday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 22.3 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has accepted New Drug Application for duvelisib.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) rose 16.8 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has successfully completed a Proof of Concept study for ApoTainer.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 9.8 percent to $30.86 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.87 percent on Friday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) shares rose 7.5 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.68 percent on Friday.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares rose 7.1 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after jumping 21.72 percent on Friday.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 6.8 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after falling 4.01 percent on Friday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.3 percent to $20.31 in pre-market trading after falling 4.64 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 5.7 percent to $172 in pre-market trading after falling 4.38 percent on Thursday.
- Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE: LUK) rose 4.4 percent to $22.73 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell 48 percent of National Beef for $1.05 billion and its stake in Garcadia for $425 million. The company also announced a 25 million share buyback plan.
- Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) shares rose 3.8 percent to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the bank named Christian Sewing as its new CEO. The bank’s new CEO announced plans to review investment banking business.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) rose 3.1 percent to $54.97 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its KEYTRUDA monotherapey met its primary endpoint in the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 study.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 51.7 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of serlopitant for pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis did not meet primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints.
- New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) fell 6.8 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after rising 2.39 percent on Friday.
- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 6.3 percent to $2.84 afterclimbing 28.94 percent on Friday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 6 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after rising 3.37 percent on Friday.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) fell 5.2 percent to $4.93 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.80 percent on Friday.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares fell 4.9 percent to $37.47 in pre-market trading after declining 1.84 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.