FIS Astec Analytics has released its weekly list of the most popular stocks among short sellers. This week’s list is topped by a dating website company making its first appearance on the list: Link

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported mixed fourth quarter results Tuesday, which may have caught some investors off guard given the stock's 10 percent sell-off. Investors and analysts will now debate if the retail giant's momentum of outsized growth has come to an end, or if its earnings report a bump in the road: Link

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is moving to impose new regulations that would ban devices that allow certain firearms to function as rapid fire “machine guns,” in the wake of the mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead: Link $

A federal judge on Tuesday undercut AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s plans to argue that the Justice Department is challenging its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) for political reasons, ruling that the company can’t have information on internal government deliberations: Link $

An attorney who is the son-in-law of one of Russia’s richest men pleaded guilty Tuesday to lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators as Mr. Mueller’s team continued to aggressively pursue its wide-ranging probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election: Link $

Some of the biggest electronics bazaars in Asia are being flooded with customers looking for the latest piece of technology: cryptocurrency mining rigs: Link

Tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are the tip of the iceberg of a trend toward market concentration. That's good for profits, but a new study says it also risks harming productivity and growth potential in the long run: Link

MBA Mortgage Applications Down 6.6% for the Week

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales Down 0.7% MoM During First 2 Weeks Of Feb., Up 3.2% YoY

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in St Louis at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Data on existing home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 8:15 p.m. ET.

JP Morgan upgraded Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Overweight

(NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Overweight Deutsche Bank upgraded BT Group (NYSE: BT) from Sell to Hold

(NYSE: BT) from Sell to Hold Keybanc downgraded Gap (NYSE: GPS) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: GPS) from Overweight to Sector Weight JP Morgan downgraded Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Overweight to Neutral

