Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) traded up 13.6 percent Monday amid chatter of spokeswoman Oprah Winfrey’s political potential.

Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award Sunday at the Golden Globes and, following a rousing speech declaring “a new day on the horizon” for women, inspired speculation on a 2020 presidential bid.

Although Winfrey had previously denied interest or declined to comment, insiders confirmed her recent considerations.

"It's up to the people," longtime partner Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times. "She would absolutely do it."

A focused philanthropist and media personality, Winfrey has little political experience but has been peripherally involved in other elections. She campaigned for former president Barack Obama in 2008 and endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Weight Watchers Swells

Winfrey’s alleged ambitions added nearly $30 million to her net worth on Monday as Weight Watchers rode the campaign calls.

The stock has been on a tear since 2015 when Winfrey came on as a brand ambassador, board member and 9.9-percent owner, and it stands to further peak on political publicity.

A presidential run would not only provide a platform for product testimonials and increase exposure of the firm Winfrey credits with significant weight loss. But it would also provide Weight Watchers a position of influence in American politics, which saw the health goals of Michelle Obama transform dietary offerings in school and government cafeterias.

Notably, Winfrey is also a special correspondent for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)’s “60 Minutes,” CEO of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA)’s Oprah Winfrey Network and sponsor of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)’s “O, That’s Good!” product line — but no stock popped like Weight Watchers.

