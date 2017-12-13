IN THE NEWS

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the Tuesday session up 3.68 percent after PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) announced it will expand its 10,000-truck fleet with 100 Tesla Semis: Link

The excitement surrounding cryptocurrencies has more to do with the underlying technology that powers them than the idea of a digital currency. After all, credit cards, checks and wire transfers have transferred cash digitally for decades: Link

Shares of Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) were soaring Wednesday morning after the company announced the creation of a new business unit dedicated towards mining cryptocurrencies: Link

Benzinga will bring together some of the Street’s vying voices next week during the PreMarket Prep Bitcoin Special on Dec. 19: Link

Democrat Doug Jones of Alabama on Tuesday scored an upset win in a deeply Republican state, capturing the U.S. Senate seat here in a special election that drove a wedge within the Republican party and gave Democrats another burst of momentum ahead of the 2018 midterm races: Link

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point after its two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday: Link

President Donald Trump will make a final push on Wednesday to shepherd a Republican tax overhaul over the finish line, hosting congressional negotiators for lunch before delivering a speech in which he will make his closing arguments for the legislation: Link

House Republicans plan to hit Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with a barrage of questions about what they say is an anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department, in an attack aimed at undermining Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation: Link

Republican regulators moving to kill Obama-era open internet regulations say one big reason for their action is that the rules have depressed investment in broadband: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA CPI (MoM) for Nov 0.40% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.10%

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Fed Chair Janet Yellen will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

RBC upgraded O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Sector Perform to Outperform

JPMorgan upgraded Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) from Neutral to Overweight

KBW upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Market Perform to Outperform

JPMorgan downgraded Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH) from Overweight to Neutral

Barclays downgraded Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

