After striking new all-time highs in a matter of days, bitcoin trades three times higher than it did a month ago.

Bulls expect it to break $20,000 imminently, but the cryptocurrency’s fate is far from certain. Skeptics maintain the bitcoin bubble will burst amid the recent launch of futures, while agnostics confess enduring confusion.

To help make sense of the complicated trend, Benzinga will bring together some of the Street’s vying voices next week during the PreMarket Prep Bitcoin Special on Dec. 19.

What Can I Learn?

Co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick will moderate an expert panel discussing the basics and complexities of cryptocurrency, including its potential to become a new asset class, the threat of a bubble, evaluation of fair price, the mechanics of mining, the effects of futures trading and the prospects of government regulation.

They will also weigh exposure opportunities in peripheral stocks and ETFs, including Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX), Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) and Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET).

Who Are The Guests?

The panel will feature experts with opposing perspectives on cryptocurrency:

Jeff Goldman, a long-time bitcoin trader and author of “Failed Traders: The 20 Common Mistakes Committed By Over 1,000 Losing Traders;”

Joe Saluzzi, bitcoin critic and partner and co-founder of Themis Trading;

Michael Graub, bitcoin trader through a private family office.

Peter Schiff, CEO and Chief Global Strategist at Euro Pacific Capital

Michael Sonnenshein, Investments Director at Grayscale, sponsor of the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC)

Where and When?

The free webinar will run Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST. Register for the webinar here!