Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) has agreed to guarantee MoviePass’ previously arranged payment obligations to Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), according to a Friday 8-K.

In turn, MoviePass entered security and pledge agreements granting Helios and Matheson first priority security interest in and lien on all its assets, including intellectual property, to back its repayment of $19.05 million in pre-existing debt and any losses Helios and Matheson incurs from the new guaranty.

Under the terms of the guaranty, Helios and Matheson can terminate the arrangement with 180 days' notice if it fulfills all MoviePass’ payments incurred before and during the 180 days, and PayPal can enforce the guaranty with Helios and Matheson even before it pursues collateral or the fulfillment of other parties’ obligations to back MoviePass.

The Street interpreted the agreements with ever-increasing optimism, prompting a 5-percent spike in Helios and Matheson.

Since August, when the firm first announced its stake in MoviePass, the relationship has inspired a Buy rating from the stock’s only Street analyst and propelled the stock up 315 percent from the start of 2017. At one point, ahead of a Citron short report, Helios and Matheson saw a 1,000-percent year-to-date run.

At the time of publication, shares were trading at $13.94.

