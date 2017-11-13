Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) traded up as much as 24 percent Monday.

What Happened

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe intimated that the firm may someday stray from its core theater-based business.

“It may be that at some point we may launch a streaming service,” Lowe said during a late-afternoon interview on CNBC.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares dipped on the report but were soon on the rebound.

Why It's Important

Helios and Matheson's stock has been highly reactive to MoviePass news since it first took a stake in August. Shares spiked more than 1,000 percent on the initial report but ceded most of gains following a Citron Research short.

Most recently, Helios and Matheson catalyzed a run with announced stake increases.

The stock closed Monday up 20 percent at $12.33.

