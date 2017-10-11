Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares are trading higher by $8.00 (29 percent) at $35.89 in Wednesday's session.

The stock is trading higher for the fifth day in a row, adding 153 percent since its Oct. 5 close of $14.25. it has shrugged off a bearish call from Citron Research analyst Andrew Left, who pegs the true value at $20.00.

Unlike the price action in most stocks he targets, immediately plunging, Helios and Matheson has gone straight up since the stock came out of a trading halt following tweet. The stock is now in the $36.00 handle after being halted at 9:55 a.m. EST at $29.74.

