Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MoviePass Could Hit 1 Million Users This Year And What It Means For Helios & Matheson
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2017 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Why MoviePass Could Hit 1 Million Users This Year And What It Means For Helios & Matheson
Related HMNY
34 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MoviePass Streaming Speculation Gives Helios & Matheson Yet Another Boost

MoviePass announced Thursday a new one-year promotions subscription service. According to one Wall Street analyst, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) will ride the MoviePass wave to a higher share price in the coming year.

The Analyst

Maxim Group analyst Brian Kinstlinger has a Buy rating and a $25 price target for Helios stock.

The Thesis

In a note on Thursday, Kinstlinger said Helios is making the right move by pushing hard to build subscriber numbers. Its new promotion gives users a one-month MoviePass subscription for just $89.95, or $6.95 per month. MoviePass already lowered its monthly rate from $29.99 to $9.99 back in August.

Kinstlinger estimates that MoviePass currently has between 750,000 and 800,000 subscribers and that each additional 100,000 subscribers will bring in $9 million in cash for the company.

“By speeding up subscriber acquisition, we believe MoviePass' influence and positioning in the industry is strengthening,” Kinstlinger said. “In our view it is only a matter of time before studios and theaters alike begin negotiating partnerships.”

Kinstlinger estimates the new promotion will push MoviePass over the 1 million subscriber mark by the end of 2017 given the strong theatrical lineup headed into December. Once the service hits 2 million subscribers, Kinstlinger said theaters and studios will not be able to ignore it.

Maxim expects the Helios acquisition of MoviePass will close in December, meaning that the services will be partially reflected in Helios’ December quarter and fully reflected in the March quarter.

Price Action

Helios stock jumped 1.8 percent on Thursday and opened Friday’s session higher by more than 6 percent on optimism about the new promotion.

Related Links:

How Does Helios And Matheson Make Money From MoviePass?

MoviePass Streaming Speculation Gives Helios & Matheson Yet Another Boost

Latest Ratings for HMNY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Maxim GroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for HMNY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Kinstlinger Maxim Group MoviePassAnalyst Color Long Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMNY)

34 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MoviePass Streaming Speculation Gives Helios & Matheson Yet Another Boost
57 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analyst Still Sees Nearly 100% Upside In Helios And Matheson, Says MoviePass Will Help Revive Movie Ticket Sales
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HMNY

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.