Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) posted a major bottom-line miss this month, and Wall Street expects no quick improvements. But management is taking small steps to raise the metric out of the negatives.

On Tuesday, the streaming service provider integrated Sonos controls into its mobile app and enabled station control through Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa voice commands.

“As a category, listening through connected home and voice-activated devices is exploding and represents a huge opportunity for us,” Pandora CEO and President Roger Lynch said in a press release.

Pandora already boasts more than 48 million activations on consumer electronics with listening on voice-activated devices up 300 percent annually.

The firm first linked with Sonos in 2007 and has since reported streaming through more than 50 percent of U.S. Sonos systems. Since the start of the year, Sonos has logged 250 million hours of Pandora streaming.

Lynch intimated that his staff will continue to expand in-home integration capabilities. The platform is currently accessible on more than 2,000 devices, services and vehicles, including those of Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Related Links:

JPMorgan Downgrades Pandora, Says Turnaround Will Take Patience

Spotify Could Be A $100 Billion Company

Posted-In: Roger Lynch SonosNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.