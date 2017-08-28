To celebrate the launch of Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT)'s first ever smartwatch (as opposed to a fitness tracker), the company is partnering with the streaming music provider Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P).

As part of the new agreement, Pandora will serve as the exclusive music streaming provider for Fitbit's new smartwatch, the Ionic. Pandora Plus and Premium subscribers can "find their groove" and synch their top stations directly to the watch — without a smartphone.

Pandora's new "Fitbit Motivation Mixtape" will include tracks by artists such as the Beastie Boys, Daft Punk, Gorillaz, Justice, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, STRFKR, and many others.

In addition to the ability to stream music, the Fitbit smartwatch can store and play more than 300 songs from the device. Other new features of the smartwatch include built in contactless payment ability through Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) credit cards.

The new smartwatch will also come with many features Fitbit users have become accustomed to, including smartphone notifications and, naturally, fitness tracking technologies.

"Ten years ago, Fitbit pioneered the wearables category with the introduction of its first health and fitness tracker. Since then, we have become the leading global wearables brand, setting the pace of innovation in the category and establishing the largest social fitness network that helps millions of people around the world be healthier," said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit. "With Ionic, we will deliver what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch — a health and fitness first platform that combines the power of personalization and deeper insights with our most advanced technology to date, unlocking opportunities for unprecedented health tracking capabilities in the future."

