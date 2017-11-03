Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can Pandora's New Management Team Change Analysts' Tune?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2017 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Can Pandora's New Management Team Change Analysts' Tune?
Related P
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2017
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) collapsed nearly 20 percent and traded notably below its 52-week low of $6.76 early Friday after the company reported third-quarter results.

But not all of Wall Street is ready to throw in the towel, including Morgan Stanley's Benjamin Swinburne, who maintains an Overweight on Pandora's stock with an unchanged $12 price target.

Pandora's third quarter was mostly in-line with expectations, but management's outlook was "light," Swinburne said in a Friday note. (See Swinburne's track record here.) Advertising revenue trends remain poor, as declines in ad hours continue to hover in the 16 to 17 percent year-over-year range versus expectations for a decline of 11 percent, the analyst said. 

Pandora's woes can be attributed to many users leaving both the free and subscription service for competing platforms. Advertisers are pulling back on spending for multiple reasons, but mostly due to the company's advertiser tools falling behind other larger digital platforms, Swinburne said. 

But a new management and executive team led by recently appointed CEO Roger Lynch might have the answers to right the ship — although patience is certainly needed, according to Morgan Stanley. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)'s chairman Greg Maffei, CEO James Meyer and CFO David Frear were also named to Pandora's board as part of the satellite radio company's $480 million strategic investment.

Pandora's new management team will be looking to tackle two pressing issues: stabilizing the user base and declines in ad hours and investing in the necessary technologies to improve the business, Swinburne said. 

"We expect that these improvements will take time, that there is no silver bullet and that investors will likely have to wait until [the second half of 2018] to see initial fruits of new management's initiatives and investments," the analyst said. 

Related Links:

Pandora Has A Long Playlist Of Transitional Issues To Get Through

What Was Bullish Vs. Bearish In Pandora's Q2 Beat

Latest Ratings for P

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017B. RileyDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2017Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for P
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Benjamin Swinburne digital advertising Morgan Stanley Pandora Roger LynchAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIRI + P)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2017
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; Jobs Report In Focus
10 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2017
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Pandora Punished For Big Q3 Earnings Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on P

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.