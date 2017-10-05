For The FDA, 'Love' Is Not An Acceptable Ingredient For Food Products

The secret ingredient to the perfect baked product is love. Just don't put that on a list of ingredients because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on this activity, The Washington Post reported.

A bakery in Massachusetts has been ordered by the regulatory body to longer include "love" in a list of ingredients used to create granola products, the publication said. The Nashoba Brook Bakery in Concord has been notified that all ingredients in a product be listed by their common or usual name.

But the bakery has been listing "love" in its list of ingredients for decades, the company's co-owner John Gates told the Post. After all, love is "a big part" of what the bakery does.

The FDA argues that love would be considered "intervening material" in a label, Forbes separately commented. This implies that any information that is not required to be on a label should be left out to keep food labels as standardized as possible.

Love as an ingredient could also be seen as a marketing tool, which doesn't belong in a label. But for the time being at least, there is no regulation as to what can be included outside of the ingredients label.

"The bottom line: love doesn't exist ... as an ingredient, that is," Forbes concluded. "If you are looking for it in an ingredients label, you are looking for love in all the wrong places."

