7 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2017

Wall Street expects Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $41.55 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares rose 0.11 percent to $165.39 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 0.34 percent to $201.87 in after-hours trading.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) reported a $125 million offering of common stock. Globalstar shares dipped 13.37 percent to $1.62 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. Yum China shares rose 0.63 percent to $40.14 in after-hours trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SEAS) is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported. SeaWorld shares climbed 4.32 percent to $14.72 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $377.09 million in the latest quarter. Helen of Troy will release earnings after the markets close. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.15 percent to close at $98.70 on Wednesday.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) disclosed a 13 million share offering of common stock. ImmunoGen shares dropped 6.77 percent to $7.30 in the after-hours trading session.

