Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2017 5:35am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2017
Related IMGN
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 19
ImmunoGen Higher After Announcing Strategic Collaboration With Jazz Pharma
— Stocks Move in After-Hours Trading (GuruFocus)
Related HELE
Earnings Scheduled For October 5, 2017
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $41.55 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares rose 0.11 percent to $165.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 0.34 percent to $201.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) reported a $125 million offering of common stock. Globalstar shares dipped 13.37 percent to $1.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. Yum China shares rose 0.63 percent to $40.14 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SEAS) is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported. SeaWorld shares climbed 4.32 percent to $14.72 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $1.35 per share on revenue of $377.09 million in the latest quarter. Helen of Troy will release earnings after the markets close. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.15 percent to close at $98.70 on Wednesday.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) disclosed a 13 million share offering of common stock. ImmunoGen shares dropped 6.77 percent to $7.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + GSAT)

Earnings Scheduled For October 5, 2017
Office Depot To Sharpen Edge With CompuCom Buyout
What Do Private-Label Brands Mean For The Future Of Retail?
Why Value Investors Should Be Looking At Big Lots
Amazon's Whole Foods Is Already Stealing Market Share From Walmart, Kroger And Costco
The Week Ahead: 3 IPOs, Jobs Report, And Earnings Season Nears
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on IMGN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.