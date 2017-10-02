The Massacre In Las Vegas: Everything We Know

Americans awoke Monday to news of the most horrific and deadly mass shooting in United States history. At least 50 people are dead after a gunman opened fire into a crowd of people at a music festival in Las Vegas. Here’s everything we know so far about the tragedy.

When Did It Happen?

The shooting took place Sunday night in Las Vegas at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip featuring a live performance by country music star Jason Aldean. Shots reportedly rang out at around 10:00 p.m. PT. Witnesses say the shooting continued for roughly 10 to 15 minutes.

Where Did The Shooting Take Place?

The Route 91 Harvest festival was taking place across Las Vegas Blvd from the Mandalay Bay casino on the south end of the strip. Concert goers fled the scene when bullets began raining down into the crowd. Aldean and his musicians were among those fleeing for shelter.

Who Was Responsible?

Police say the lone suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was killed by police. Paddock reportedly opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. The police report Paddock had no known ties to terrorism.

What Was The Motive?

At this point, police have not indicated a suspected motive for the shooting. The police initially considered 62-year-old Marilou Danley a “person of interest” because she may have been Paddock’s roommate. However, police now say they do not believe Danley was involved in the incident. She is no longer a “person of interest.”

Paddock’s brother Eric told ABC News the family has “no idea why this happened” and that “as far as we know, Steve was perfectly fine.”

What Was The Market Impact?

Shares of Vegas casino operators MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) were down Monday at time of publication shortly after the opening bell. MGM owns the Mandalay Bay and said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with police during their ongoing investigation.

