While most of the hype for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s special event surrounded the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, product reveals in two other categories merited interest. Apple announced updates to both its watch and tv products at Tuesday’s conference.

Watch Series 3

After conceding second to Rolex last year, Apple Watch has risen to No. 1 in the world on annual sales growth of 50 percent, according to CEO Tim Cook. And the company hopes to seize increasing market share.

Apple introduced Watch Series 3, which will include built-in cellular capabilities, a talking Siri assistant, the capacity to stream 40 million songs and iTunes compatibility.

The product will continue to support partnerships with the health community, with data included in Apple’s new heart study to monitor user heart arrhythmias.

At $399 and with U.S. support from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), the Watch Series 3 will be available for preorder Sept. 15 and hit shelves Sept. 22.

Apple Watch OS 4 will be released Sept. 19.

4K TV

The company also unveiled the next generation of Apple TV. Starting at $179 with twice improved CPU and four-times GPU, Apple TV 4K will stream video in HDR, offer 4K functionality and feature live news and sports.

Consumers can place orders starting Sept. 15 and shipping Sept. 22.

