Will The Bromance Between Uber's New CEO And Co-Founder Last?

Uber's recently appointed CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and ousted CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick are getting along and could be building a bit of a bromance.

Kalanick earned a reputation as being a bit of a wildcard and was reportedly plotting a return to power by "Steve Jobs-ing it." But Kalanick ended up offering his seal of approval for Khosrowshahi to accept the CEO title at Uber. The two even hugged it out during Khosrowshahi's first meeting as Uber's new CEO and playfully teased each other, Bloomberg reported.

However, there is still a good amount of tension going on behind the scenes, including Benchmark's legal feud with Kalanick. The company is also grappling with two different Justice Department inquiries, one of which is related to alleged foreign bribes.

Naturally, this could drive a wedge between not only Khosrowshahi and Kalanick but members of Uber's board are loyal to Kalanick. After all, all of these legal battles and scandals occurred under Kalanick's watch so what is Khosrowshahi's endgame with Kalanick, Bloomberg questioned.

On the one hand, Kalanick turned Uber into the global giant it is today and Khosrowshahi's tenure as CEO is a mere few days old. Only time will tell if Khosrowshahi and Kalanick can work together in unison for the greater good or could Khosrowshahi resign in months when he finds out "how bad it really is," Bloomberg concluded.

