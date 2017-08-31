We Know How Uber's New CEO Got His Job, Thanks To A Leak

Dara Khosrowshahi's tenure as Uber's new chief is off to a bit of a rocky start as an audio leak exclusively obtained by Yahoo News gives some background on how he obtained the job.

Khosrowshahi hosted his first meeting as head of Uber and told the ride-hailing company's employees he was first approached for the job by a head hunter a few months ago. At first, he had no interest in leaving his post as CEO of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) but was encouraged to reconsider by Spotify's founder Daniel Elk.

Khosrowshahi then met with each member of Uber's board, including the company's co-founder Travis Kalanik who still holds a seat. In fact, Kalanick was also credited with helping Khosrowshahi in his decision to move from an online travel agency company to a company that will be credited with "transforming cities and the transportation grid and deliveries and robots taking food from the street corner to the home."

Khosrowshahi went on to list three specific ways he will lead the company.

First, Khosrowshahi will be transparent with employees and naturally demands the same in return. He promised to be "completely straight and authentic" and also said he is "not going to bull---t you." Second, Khosrowshahi will "fight for you with every bone in my body."

Finally, he pledged that each employee will "participate and contribute in their own way."

Related Links:

How Is Go-Jek Different Than Uber?

What's Ahead For Expedia As CEO Exits For Uber CEO Post

_____

Image Credit: "Dara Khosrowshahi, third from left." By World Travel & Tourism Council [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Daniel ElkNews Travel Management Top Stories Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.