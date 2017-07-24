The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) shareholders might have had a confusing intraday session Friday as shares plunged about 10 percent on no definitive news: Link

Much has been made of the recent Washington Post/ABC News poll showing President Donald Trump’s approval rating hitting 36 percent, a historic 70-year low in the history of polls. But a Gallup survey that grabbed less attention delves more deeply into what ticks off people the most: his personality: Link

Glioblastoma is a rare type of brain cancer thrust into the spotlight after it was reported Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with the very aggressive disease. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) has been working diligently to provide a new solution to prolong the life of patients diagnosed with this devastating disease and hopes to eventually provide a cure: Link

Wall Street Journal

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, on Monday released details of his contacts with Russian officials and businesspeople in the two years since Mr. Trump launched his presidential campaign, including a previously undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in April 2016: Link

Airbnb Inc.’s grip on the market for short-term home rentals is giving big travel portals like Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PCLN) a fast-growing challenge: Link

The legal front widening against makers of opioid painkillers has something in common with landmark tobacco litigation of the 1990s: attorney Mike Moore: Link

Reuters

A seven-year Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare faces a major test this week in the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to move forward and vote on a bill whose details and prospects are uncertain: Link

U.S. venture capital firms lining up for a slice of the burgeoning digital currency market are grappling with a novel challenge - some of the hottest tech startups that sell the coins just don't need their money: Link

Oil slipped to one-week lows Monday, as several OPEC and non-OPEC ministers met to discuss a pact to curb oil output but the prospect of the group delivering deeper cuts grew more distant: Link

Bloomberg

The rapid growth of a BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BX) exchange-traded fund that tracks emerging-market debt is causing jitters among investors: Link

The world is leaning less on its biggest economy to sustain the global recovery, according to the International Monetary Fund: Link

New York Post

Fed chief Janet Yellen in congressional testimony recently suggested that the opioid epidemic hitting the Ohio Valley states and elsewhere could be contributing to the historically low workforce participation rates for men: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The flash Composite PMI for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Data on existing home sales for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Wedbush upgraded Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) from Neutral to Outperform

(NYSE: FND) from Neutral to Outperform Credit Suisse upgraded CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) from Neutral to Outperform

(NYSE: CMS) from Neutral to Outperform Barclays upgraded Xerox (NYSE: XRX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NYSE: XRX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Credit Suisse downgraded Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE: CBI) from Outperform to Neutral

(NYSE: CBI) from Outperform to Neutral Bank of America downgraded PPG (NYSE: PPG) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: PPG) from Buy to Neutral Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) from Neutral to Sell

