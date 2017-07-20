Church Of Scientology Reportedly Expanding Its Detroit Presence

The Church of Scientology has been issued a permit to complete $8 million in work on a building it bought 10 years ago in the heart of downtown Detroit.

The permit outlines renovations to both the interior and exterior at the 50,000-square-foot historic former Standard Savings & Loan Building, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

A spokeswoman for the church told Crain’s the building will house a chapel, study rooms and public areas. The Church of Scientology’s building in suburban Farmington Hills has been listed for sale at $1.5 million, according to the newspaper.

“The building will house the Church of Scientology of Detroit and is part of the Church’s international program to service its parishioners in ‘ideal’ Churches,” spokeswoman Karin Pouw told Crain’s.

In 2015, the church proposed a large “Scientology” sign on top of the 8 1/2-story building to the Detroit Historic District Commission, but was turned down, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Related Links:

Report: Amazon Planning Third Metro Detroit Distribution Center

Madonna To Jeff Bezos: Give Back In Detroit, 'One Of The Coolest Cities In America'

_________ Image Credit: "fachada de la iglesia de la cienciología" By Escorpio27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Church of Scientology Crain's Detroit Business Detroit Detroit Free PressNews Psychology General Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.