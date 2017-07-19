Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is planning to open its third distribution center in metro Detroit that would employ 1,000 people, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

The 1-million-square-foot facility would be built at the site of a former Visteon Corp (NYSE: VC) plant in Shelby Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit, according to the business publication.

The news comes during a hiring blitz by Amazon, which said in January that it would create 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. over 18 months.

Amazon declined to comment in the Crain’s story, which cited a government official in its reporting Tuesday.

The Seattle-based online retailer has two regional fulfillment centers under construction in metro Detroit in the suburbs of Livonia and Romulus.

The Romulus project, located near Detroit Metropolitan Airport, is a $140-million development expected to create at least 1,600 jobs, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The 1-million-square-foot Livonia development will bring at least 1,000 jobs, according to MLive.

The company was also issued a building permit in suburban Troy in June for the remodeling of a 26,000-square-foot space, according to C&G Newspapers.

Amazon also operates a tech hub in downtown Detroit, which it expanded in 2015.

