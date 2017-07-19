15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares tumbled 40.2 percent to $1.76. Cyclacel Pharma reported the pricing of offering for $13.2 million in gross proceeds.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares dipped 35.5 percent to $0.537 after the company announced another reverse stock split.
- Spherix Inc (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares dropped 22.1 percent to $2.08. Spherix priced 1.25 million shares at $2 per share.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares declined 19.1 percent to $1.69. Ekso Bionics reported a proposed $34 million rights offering.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares slipped 13.9 percent to $7.68.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares dropped 13.3 percent to $3.20.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares fell 6.3 percent to $91.22 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE: CHCT) declined 5.6 percent to $24.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported offering of 4.25 million shares of common stock.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) shares fell 5.8 percent to $164.50. Grainger posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed expectations.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) dropped 5.5 percent to $91.85 as the company agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's Food Division for $4.2 billion.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares slipped 5.4 percent to $51.67. CSX reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter and announced a $500 million share buyback plan.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 4.8 percent to $7.45. Inovio reported a $75 million offering of common stock.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) fell 4.3 percent to $17.99. Olympic Steel is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 3.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) shares declined 4.1 percent to $147.70. IBM reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) fell 3.7 percent to $75.97. United Continental posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
