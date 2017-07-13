The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

The eyes of the world will be turned toward Paris on Thursday when President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron square off for The Handshake: Part Deux: Link

Investors looking to add gold to their holdings have few options. They can buy physical gold bars and store it in their homes, but a more convenient option would be to buy an exchange traded fund that closely mirrors the day-to-day fluctuations of gold prices: Link

Wall Street Journal

Senate Republicans plan to unveil Thursday the text of their latest version of the bill to repeal most of the ACA and set up a new system based on steep cuts to Medicaid, expanded use of health-savings accounts, and tax credits to consumers who buy insurance on their own: Link

Here are five things to keep an eye on as bank earnings season gets under way on Friday with Citigroup (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) due to report: Link

Reuters

OPEC's compliance with production cuts fell in June to its lowest levels in six months as several members pumped much more oil than allowed by their supply deal, thus delaying market rebalancing, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday: Link

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and dozens of other major technology companies protested online on Wednesday against proposed changes to U.S. net neutrality rules that prohibit broadband providers from giving or selling access to certain internet services over others: Link

Bloomberg

Lloyd Blankfein survived the financial crisis and then cancer. Now he’s pushing a bold commitment to trading that’s out of favor in the industry: Link

The Brazilian judge who ordered the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set off a seismic event in a culture accustomed to impunity for its rich and powerful, and battered the resurgent left: Link

New York Post

A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US weekly jobless claims total 247,000 vs. 245,000; Continuing Claims for Jun 30 1.95M vs 1.95K Est; Prior Revised from 1.96M to 1.97M

USA PPI (MoM) for Jun 0.10% vs -0.10% Est; PPI (YoY) for Jun 2.00% vs 1.90% Est

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget data for June will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy

J.P. Morgan upgraded Camping World (NYSE: CWH) from Neutral to Overweight

Goldman Sachs upgraded International Paper (NYSE: IP) from Neutral to Buy

Wells Fargo downgraded Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) from Market Perform to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded AT&T (NYSE: T) from Buy to Neutral

Goldman Sachs downgraded Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Neutral to Sell

