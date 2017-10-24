Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On MGM Resorts, O'Reilly Automotive And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2017 7:40am   Comments
Share:
Related MGM
MGM Resorts Downgraded On Lack Of Catalysts
10 Stocks Highlighted On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Related PPC
Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 29

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said there could be some lawsuits for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). He would rather buy Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), because things are more clearer and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP), because of a 5 percent yield.

Cramer would buy any pull back in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC). He is a huge believer in the protein.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) should be sold, believes Cramer. He is a seller, because it seems to him that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to be in this business.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is in a very good situation, thinks Cramer. He likes better Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM), but he believes Sterling Construction is going to do well.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MGM)

Amazon HQ2: The 238 Bids Are In
Upcoming Earnings: General Motors And Ford To Report Quarterly Results This Week
Do Etsy Shares Deserve To Dip Under Threat Of Amazon Competition?
6 Undervalued Stocks That Top Money Managers Are Buying
FAANMG ETFs To Consider Buying Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Earnings Preview: Food And Beverage Companies McDonald's, Chipotle And Coca-Cola Report This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MGM

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.