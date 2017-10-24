Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On MGM Resorts, O'Reilly Automotive And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said there could be some lawsuits for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). He would rather buy Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), because things are more clearer and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP), because of a 5 percent yield.

Cramer would buy any pull back in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC). He is a huge believer in the protein.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) should be sold, believes Cramer. He is a seller, because it seems to him that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to be in this business.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is in a very good situation, thinks Cramer. He likes better Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM), but he believes Sterling Construction is going to do well.

