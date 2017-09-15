On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). He would rather own Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Cramer is a buyer of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). He thinks the last quarter was really good.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is not a buy, thinks Cramer. He wouldn't touch the stock.

Instead of SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM), Cramer would buy a higher quality stock, like Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

Cramer is a buyer of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT). It's one of his favorite stocks, but he likes Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) a little bit more.

