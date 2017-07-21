Jim Cramer Weighs In On Adobe, Blackberry, Energizer, Weight Watchers And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Energizer Holdings Inc(NYSE: ENR) is all right, but he would rather own Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) is probably correctly priced, thinks Cramer. He explained that it has intellectual property and cash, but it doesn't have momentum.

Cramer isn't willing to take a short position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) because it has done a pretty good job over the years.

ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV) is a wrong stock to buy, believes Cramer. He doesn't want exposure in the off-shore drilling sector.

Cramer missed the rally in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) and he thinks that he doesn't deserve to speculate on the stock's future price movement.

Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) is a fine stock, thinks Cramer. He added that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is more impressive, after the pull back.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a high-quality stock and Cramer's charitable trust owns it.

