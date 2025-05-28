Taiwan Semiconductor And Intel Weigh Benefits Of ASML's Pricey Chipmaking Equipment

Zinger Key Points
- Taiwan Semi, others still weigh ASML’s $400M high-NA tools, citing steep cost vs speed benefits.
- Intel plans to use ASML’s high-NA EUV in 14A node to boost chip foundry edge over TSMC.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM and peer chipmakers are still evaluating ASML Holding’s ASML advanced high numerical aperture (NA) machines for their advanced technology nodes.
ASML’s almost doubled-priced $400 million machines have yet to outweigh the speed and benefits of the most expensive piece of equipment in a chip fabrication plant, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Kevin Zhang of Taiwan Semiconductor had disapproved of the ASML machines for its A16 node, citing its price.
Meanwhile, it weighed employing its Low-NA EUV machines for its A16 node by harvesting the scaling benefit.
Intel Corp INTC looks to leverage the High-NA EUV machine in its future manufacturing process, 14A, to revive its contract chip business and better compete with Taiwan Semiconductor. However, Intel said its customers could still employ older and more proven technologies.
ASML attributed a decade-long investment in developing a high numerical aperture behind its most advanced and expensive chipmaking machine.
The chip equipment maker manufactured its high NA machines in Connecticut, California, Germany, and the Netherlands.
It then assembled them in a lab in Veldhoven, Netherlands, for testing and approval before disassembling them again for shipment.
ASML has ramped up production to serve Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics SSNLF, and Intel.
It also targets Micron Technology, Inc. MU, SK Hynix, and Rapidus.
Price Actions: ASML stock traded lower by 0.71% to $751.44 at the last check Wednesday. TSM is down 0.18%.
Photo by Skorzewiak via Shutterstock
