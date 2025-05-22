ASML Bets Big On High-Powered Chip Tools As Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, Micron Line Up

May 22, 2025 12:49 PM 2 min read

ASML Holding NV ASML attributed a decade-long investment in developing a high numerical aperture behind its most advanced and expensive chipmaking machine that commanded a price of over $400 million. 

The chip equipment maker manufactured its high NA machines in Connecticut, California, Germany and the Netherlands, then assembled them in the Veldhoven, Netherlands, lab for testing and approval before disassembling them again for shipment, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Intel Corp.’s INTC Oregon chip fabrication plant became ASML’s first high NA machine customer in 2024. ASML has shipped only five of them. 

ASML has ramped up production to serve Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSMSamsung Electronics (SSNLF) and Intel. 

ASML told CNBC that High NA would also serve its EUV customers, such as Micron Technology, Inc. MUSK Hynix and Rapidus.

CEO Christophe Fouquet replied to CNBC that the company purposely kept the prices of its machines in check to drive the chipmaking costs down, as per Moore’s law, leading to more opportunities.

ASML is building its first U.S. training center in Arizona.

It plans to ship at least five more systems in 2025 and ramp up production capacity of 20 machines in a few years.

ASML stock lost nearly 7% year-to-date as it grappled with U.S. semiconductor sanctions and tariff policies on China and other countries.

CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Lam Research Corp LRCX over ASML, citing ASML’s weaker quarterly results.

ASML Price Action: ASML stock is up 0.84% at $743.39 at publication on Thursday.

