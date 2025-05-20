Taiwan Semiconductor, Qualcomm, MediaTek Team Up To Power Next-Gen Mobile And AI Chips

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM is bolstering its collaborations with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in Taiwan.

Qualcomm has historically been a leading customer of Taiwan Semiconductor and will continue to be, as the Taipei Times reported on Tuesday, citing Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon ahead of the annual Computex trade show.

Amon told the Taipei Times that Qualcomm was a leading fabless semiconductor designer.

Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Commits $15 Billion To Chip Expansion, Approves Dividend

The company ships about 40 billion mobile and AI-enabled chipsets annually, and Taiwan Semiconductor is its primary manufacturing partner.

Amon highlighted Taiwan’s strength in the personal computer (PC) ecosystem and Qualcomm’s growing ties with Taiwan’s PC sector through collaboration with domestic players like Quanta Computer Inc. and Compal Electronics Inc.

Taiwan’s chip designer MediaTek will also start using Taiwan Semiconductor’s latest 2-nm chipmaking technology by September 2025, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai at Computex.

Tsai said the technology will serve its high-volume devices.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading contract chipmaker for companies like Nvidia Corp NVDA and Apple Inc AAPL. The stock has surged over 26% in the last 12 months thanks to the AI frenzy. However, the stock has dropped over 4% year-to-date as the Trump administration’s tariff policies have taken a toll on the stock, similar to its semiconductor peers.

Recently, Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo said he did not expect the U.S. tariffs to affect Taiwanese manufacturers, thanks to its semiconductor ecosystem. Kuo expects Taiwan Semiconductor to maintain its moat over the next decade, citing that any tariff upsurge would primarily affect U.S. customers instead of the foundry.

Price Action: TSM stock is down 0.87% to $191.82 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by wakamatsu via Shutterstock