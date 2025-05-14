May 14, 2025 10:55 AM 2 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor Commits $15 Billion To Chip Expansion, Approves Dividend

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM announced on Tuesday that its board of directors approved $15.25 billion in capital appropriations for long-term expansion to meet growing demand.

The funds will help to install advanced technology and packaging capacity, expand mature and specialty technology, and construct fabs with facility systems.

The board also approved a proposal to distribute a NT$5 cash dividend per share, based on first-quarter earnings per share of NT$13.94.

Also Read: Advanced Micro Devices Drops Samsung, Shifts Chip Orders To Taiwan Semiconductor

The board authorized an NT$4.50 dividend per share for the fourth quarter of last year and approved capital appropriations of $17.14 billion to meet long-term capacity plans.

The Taiwanese contract chipmaker stock declined close to 4% year-to-date as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and semiconductor technology sanctions weighed on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor and its semiconductor peers got a boost this week from Beijing and Washington’s deal to temporarily lower tariffs on each other’s products. The agreement will reduce U.S. levies of 145% on most Chinese imports to 30%, while China’s 125% duties on U.S. goods will drop to 10% for 90 days.

Reportedly, the Trump administration also plans to repeal a key Biden-era export restriction on AI chips.

Last week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives highlighted investor concerns over the 145% “black cloud” China tariffs and many restrictions hitting Nvidia Corp NVDA and other tech companies, with the negative ripple impact in the supply chain front and center.

Price Action: TSM stock is up 0.65% to $195.26 at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Sundry Photography on Shutterstock

TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$194.970.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.88
Growth
82.41
Quality
-
Value
50.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$132.932.31%
Got Questions? Ask
Which semiconductor companies may benefit from TSM's expansion?
How will AI chip export policies impact tech firms?
What dividend opportunities arise from TSM's cash distribution?
Which investors should watch for TSM's stock recovery?
How might tariff reductions influence semiconductor pricing?
What growth prospects exist for TSM after the tariff deal?
Which tech sectors could gain from TSM's expansion plans?
How will AMD's reliance on TSM affect its stock?
Could Chinese competitors challenge TSM's market position?
What investment strategies align with TSM's growth trajectory?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Click to see more Dividends updates
Posted In:
NewsDividendsTop StoriesTechBriefsStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved