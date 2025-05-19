Intel's Next-Gen AI Tech Steals The Show At Computex 2025

Intel Corp INTC showcased a new lineup of graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators designed for professionals and developers at the Computex 2025 on Monday.

Intel launched Arc Pro B60 and B50 graphics processing units for workstations and AI inference.

During the May 20-23 event in Taipei, Taiwan, Intel marks 40 years of collaboration with local ecosystem partners and expands its GPU lineup, AI accelerator capabilities, and AI assistant availability.

Also Read: Intel CFO Says New Chip Output For Clients Will Be Minimal, Eyes Foundry Breakeven By 2027

Intel announces Intel Arc Pro B60 and Intel Arc Pro B50 GPUs, expanding the Intel Arc Pro family with configurations tailored for AI inference and professional workstations.

Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators are now available in PCIe and rack-scale systems, offering scalable, open solutions for enterprise and cloud AI inferencing.

Now publicly available on GitHub, Intel AI Assistant Builder enables developers to create local, purpose-built AI agents optimized for Intel platforms.

This week’s product launches coincide with Intel’s 40th anniversary in Taiwan, which marks four decades of collaboration.

New Intel Arc Pro B60 and B50 GPUs based on the Xe2 architecture feature Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI cores and advanced ray tracing units, bringing high-performance capabilities to creators, developers, and engineers.

Expanding Intel’s GPU lineup for professionals, new Intel Arc Pro B60 and Intel Arc Pro B50 GPUs are designed for demanding AI inference workloads and workstation applications.

The GPUs are optimized for AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) and inference workstations, offering stability and performance through various independent software vendor (ISV) certifications and optimized software.

The Intel Arc Pro B-Series GPUs are compatible with consumer and pro drivers on Windows.

On Linux, the GPUs support a containerized software stack to simplify AI deployments and will be progressively upgraded with features and optimizations.

The Intel Arc Pro B-Series offers creators and AI developers scalable, cost-effective solutions by combining high memory capacity with key software compatibility.

Intel also revealed a configurable workstation-class Intel Xeon-based platform (code-named Project Battlematrix) designed to reduce friction points for AI developers.

It supports up to eight Intel Arc Pro B60 24GB GPUs to enable medium-size (up to 150 billion parameters) and accurate AI models with up to 192GB of video random-access memory.

Intel chief Lip-Bu Tan told Reuters on Monday that the company has a 55% share of the data center market.

Recently, Intel announced that several contract manufacturing customers planned to build test chips for its forthcoming advanced manufacturing process as it struggles to win market share from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.

Price Actions: INTC stock is down 1.45% at $21.34 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Tada Images/ Shutterstock.com