Apple Prepares To Take On OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini 'Live' With LLM Siri In 2025: Report

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing a conversational AI-powered Siri to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Alphabet Inc. subsidiary GOOG GOOGL Google’s Gemini Live voice assistant.

What Happened: The new version of Siri will leverage large language models to allow back-and-forth interactions with quicker and more advanced responses, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Internally called "LLM Siri," the upgraded voice assistant is being tested as a separate app and will eventually replace the current interface on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Siri has long lagged behind rivals like Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Alexa, and Google Assistant in conversational capabilities. Now, Apple intends to close that gap using the power of AI.

The new assistant will be part of Apple Intelligence and focus on user privacy while enabling ChatGPT-like features, including text writing and summarization.

Apple also plans to continue offering third-party chatbot integrations like ChatGPT and Gemini alongside LLM Siri.

The overhaul is expected to be announced alongside iOS 19 and macOS 16 in 2025, with a consumer rollout slated for spring 2026, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Last month, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that Apple research showed that ChatGPT outperformed Siri by at least 25% in accuracy.

The standout feature between the two lies in ChatGPT's conversational design.

"Some at Apple believe that its generative AI technology — at least, so far — is more than two years behind the industry leaders," Gurman stated at the time.

However, the iPhone-maker is gradually catching up. Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that the launch of Apple Intelligence was among the most significant technology releases in Apple’s history.

In October, Apple also reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, surpassing analysts’ projections of $94.56 billion.

During the earnings call, Cook said that the rapid adoption of iOS 18.1 compared to iOS 17.1 is a definite sign of users' interest in Apple Intelligence.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Apple shares rose 0.018% to $228.56 in after-hours trading, after a 0.21% drop to $228.52 in Thursday’s regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

