Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Apple Intelligence Will Make Products 'Profoundly Different': New AI Technology Will Get Consumers 'On A Different Technology Curve'

Apple Intelligence is one of the most highly anticipated product releases from Apple Inc AAPL in years and has already changed the life of its CEO Tim Cook for the better.

Cook believes the release of Apple Intelligence will go down as one of the biggest technology releases in Apple history.

The Apple CEO recalled in a recent interview that he still gets nervous on big days like the Worldwide Developers Conference, where Apple unveiled the Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence technology earlier this year.

Cook told the Wall Street Journal that Apple Intelligence will make using the company's products "profoundly different."

"I think we'll look back and it will be one of these air pockets that happened to get you on a different technology curve," Cook said.

Cook's strong belief in the Apple Intelligence technology could put the feature on the same level of other technology features well-known to Apple fans over the years like the iPod's click wheel and the iPhone's touch interface, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Apple CEO said the technology advancements and use cases from Apple Intelligence could take time for some people to realize and experience.

"But it will happen. It will happen for all of us."

For Apple, communicating the importance and use cases of Apple Intelligence could be paramount for future growth. iPhone users are no longer buying new phones every year and may have to be persuaded to buy the newest iPhone 16 models, which is where Apple Intelligence will live.

Apple Intelligence can summarize your notifications and emails, a feature that Cook admitted in the interview to using daily.

Are you buying when the CEOs of the Magnificent 7 are selling?

Stay in the know with our Insider Trades page — see when leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Jensen Huang are offloading their own shares.

While some consumers may not be overly excited about Apple Intelligence or the price to upgrade to a new phone for the AI features, it might serve as a good reminder that the technology giant was previously laughed at for having a smartphone without a physical keyboard and the $399 cost of the iPod.

"It's predictable in some ways," Cook added.

Cook said the same will be realized by the skeptics of Apple Intelligence.

"It's not that people are wrong and we're right. We have enough faith that if we love the product, there will be enough other people out there that love it too."

Apple doesn't release products that are just good, instead focusing on great ideas, which could be why the company has abandoned working on electric vehicles.

"Saying no to really, really good ideas so you can make room for the great ones," Cook added.

While the Vision Pro hasn't captured the same mass demand as other Apple products, Cook remains proud of the technology and sees the future of the device.

"At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product. Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow's technology today."

Similar to the skeptics who brushed off the success of the iPod, iPhone and AirPods and perhaps the same people doubting Apple Intelligence, Cook has a warning on success.

"It doesn't occur overnight."

Read Next:

Photo: Tim Cook, Courtesy Apple