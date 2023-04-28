As the battle for generative artificial intelligence grows more intense, tech giants Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL are vying for the title of the "world's best personal assistant" by integrating the power of the Large Language Model or LLM.

What Happened: During the Q1 2023 earnings call, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the e-commerce giant is working on enhanced LLM to fuel Alexa, the company's virtual assistant technology.

"We've had a large language model underneath [Alexa], but we're building one that's much larger and much more generalized and capable. I think that's going to really rapidly accelerate our vision of becoming the world's best personal assistant," the CEO stated.

Jassy further said that OpenAI's chatGPT is a "good example" of applications that will be built on top of LLMs. "We'll build some of those applications ourselves."

Why It's Important: The statement came after it was reported that Apple is also working on LLM-based enhancements for Siri. It is also expected that Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL might also explore similar developments for Google Assistants, though no details have been confirmed as yet, reported The Verge.

Apple, Amazon and Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

It was previously reported that companies like Instacart Inc., Shopify Inc. SHOP and Snap Inc. SNAP are already integrating OpenAI's chatGPT technology into their products.

