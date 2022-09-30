ñol

What Fast Food And Entertainment Giants Did Traders Pick For CNBC's Fast Money Call Of The Day

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 30, 2022 3:53 PM | 1 min read
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, which can be accessed on any workstation.

Call of the Day:
Walt Disney Co DIS
McDonald's Corp MCD

Final trades:
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ
EQT Corporation EQT
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX
Eli Lilly And Co LLY
Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC

Photo: goodbishop via Shutterstock

Posted In: Fast FoodMediaTrading IdeasGeneral