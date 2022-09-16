ñol

Blackstone, Mastercard Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, And Steve Weiss Is Going Short This Sector

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 16, 2022 2:14 PM | 1 min read
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Rob Sechan purchased the following stocks:

Blackstone Inc BX

Mastercard Inc MA

Suncor Energy Inc. SU

Call of the day:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD

Final trades:

Sempra Energy SRE Joe Terranova

ProShares Short QQQ ETF PSQ Steve Weiss

Innovator US Equity Buffer ETF BSEP Bryan Talkington

Kroger Co KR Jason Snipe

Posted In: CNBCFast MoneyMediaTrading IdeasGeneral