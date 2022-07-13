CNBC Fast Money Favorites: AMD, CVS, And One Of The Worst Performers In The S&P 500 Today

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) “As long as demand hangs in there, this stock will be alright,” said Jim Lebenthal who has an open position in Delta.

Delta reported weaker-than-expected earnings on Wednesday. The company said second-quarter adjusted operating revenue declined by 1% from Q1 2019 to $12.31 billion.

GAAP operating revenue was $13.82 billion, a growth of 10% from Q1 2019. Analysts expected the company to report revenues of $13.40 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.44 below the consensus of $1.64.

Also Read: The Market Is Now Pricing In a 1% July Interest Rate Hike Following Red-Hot CPI Inflation Reading

Call of the day: Big Banks

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) reports earnings on July 18

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) reports on July 14

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reports on July 14

Final trades:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF( NYSE: XBI)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)