Hot Stocks: 7 Tickers Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 05, 2022 2:34pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) Market Rebellion’s Jon Najarian mentioned purchasing Roblox Call options.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Najarian mentioned purchasing Micron Call options.

Unusual activity:

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) July $111 Calls

Luminar Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ: LAZR) July $5.50 Put

Final trades

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ: JEPQ)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

