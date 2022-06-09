 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 09, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Calls of the day:
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

Final trades:
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA)
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)

Photo: maxicam via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

